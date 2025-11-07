'Once Were Warriors' director Lee Tamahori dies

Lee Tamahori (R) with Temuera Morrison on the set of Mahana. File photo: Supplied

One of the biggest names in New Zealand film-making has died, aged 75.

Lee Tamahori from Ngāti Porou made his directorial film debut with the ground-breaking Once Were Warriors.

Born in Tawa, in Wellington, he started Flying Fish, one of the country's most successful advertising production companies.

He went on to forge a remarkable international career, directing Hollywood and independent films such as Mulholland Falls, The Devil's Double, and the James Bond film Die Another Day.

In a statement his family said Tamahori died peacefully at home surrounded by his longtime love Justine, his beloved children Sam, Max, Meka, and Tané, his daughter-in-laws Casey (who is expecting) and Meri, his darling mokopuna Cora Lee, and whānau.

"His legacy endures with his whānau, his mokopuna, every filmmaker he inspired, every boundary he broke, and every story he told with his genius eye and honest heart. A charismatic leader and fierce creative spirit, Lee championed Māori talent both on and off screen."

Friends and colleagues are invited to pay their respects on Sunday at Te Mahurehure Marae, in Point Chevalier in Auckland.

Other of his films included The Edge, Along Came a Spider, and xXx: State of the Union.