'Unacceptable': Hipkins calls for more robust police vetting

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo: RNZ

The Labour leader says it is "unacceptable" that former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming's behaviour was not picked up in vetting for the role.

McSkimming has this week pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material.

McSkimming performed Google searches on his police devices, primarily his work cellphone, to access pornographic and objectionable publications, over the course of four and a-half years.

As prime minister, Labour leader Chris Hipkins appointed McSkimming to the Deputy Police Commissioner role in 2023, following a recommendation from the then-Deputy Public Service Commissioner.

On Friday, Hipkins said McSkimming's behaviour was unacceptable, and called for more robust vetting.

"I can say absolutely that with the advice that we were given in Jevon McSkimming's appointment to the Deputy Police Commissioner role, none of this was identified during that process, and there was a vetting process that was undertaken there," Hipkins said.

"The fact that there was vetting and it didn't highlight this shows that the vetting was clearly inadequate."

In late 2020, police made the decision that six-monthly internet usage monitoring reports, supplied to the senior leadership team, would cease. The summary of facts said McSkimming would have been aware of the change.

McSkimming's first recorded search took place on July 1, 2020, with the last on December 18, 2024.

In total, there were 5354 searches, around a third of which were adult or pornographic.

A total of 2954 objectionable images were returned from 432 searches that were intended or were "highly likely" to return objectionable images.

Hipkins said it was a "shocking revelation" that McSkimming was using police equipment resources to view the material, and that it went undetected for so long.

"This was going on for four or five years, and it seemed to go below the radar within the police. That shouldn't have been allowed to happen, so I think there's a real tightening up that's needed here."

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Following McSkimming's guilty plea, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the moment he was advised of the circumstances he had taken it "seriously and acted on it."

"As soon as I was made aware of the nature of the material found, I raised it with the Minister of Police as a conduct matter to allow him to consider Mr McSkimming's position at the time as a statutory deputy commissioner.

"Mr McSkimming subsequently resigned from police. This conduct has no place in police."

Chambers also ordered a rapid review of the controls and security of police devices.

"I moved quickly to remedy the gaps it identified and ordered auditing and monitoring of staff use of police devices.

"We will investigate any cases of staff found to have accessed inappropriate or objectionable material and will take action where conduct falls short of standard and expectations."

On Thursday, Police Minister Mark Mitchell would not comment on specific matters in relation to a case waiting for sentencing.

"What I will say is that I am proud to support our thousands of sworn and non-sworn staff who perform acts of kindness, courage and service everyday. Individuals who do not uphold the values or display the integrity required to be a member of the NZ Police should be dealt with appropriately."

Sexual Violence

NZ Police.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00.

Rape Prevention Education.

Empowerment Trust.

HELP (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

Safe to talk: 0800 044 334.

Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.