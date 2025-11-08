Fireworks fired into lawnmower shop 'could have been catastrophic'

Fireworks were shot into a lawnmower shop at 9.30am on Friday Photo: Screenshot

Two people have been arrested, after fireworks were fired into an Auckland lawnmower shop, injuring at least two people.

One of the explosions struck a customer in the neck during the incident on Friday morning and two people were taken to hospital, store staff said.

Six staff and seven customers were at Papakura Lawnmowers, when the explosions started.

Lee Webster was working, when he heard a loud bang.

"I didn't know exactly what was going on - I looked up and there was a car that had pulled up just outside the shop. [The firework had] come through the front door and was going off inside.

"I just ducked for cover obviously, because these fireworks were still coming through the front door, and... as they stopped, I actually took off after the car to try and get the description for the police."

Two people have been arrested and charged.

Store owner Michael Wards said the outcome could have been much worse.

"Towards a lawnmower shop of all places - with fuel and ignition sources - was horrendous.

"It could have been catastrophic, if they had... shot the firework at a bottle of oil or at a petrol container."

Despite the shop still smelling like fireworks, Wards said it was lucky nothing caught alight.

"I don't understand where their brain was at. Who would have thought, 'Let's shoot fireworks at 9.30 in the morning' - I mean, ridiculous."

Wards has been in contact with one of the injured people, who was discharged from hospital.

He called for a ban on individual sales of fireworks to prevent more people getting injured.

"Hopefully someone learns from their stupid mistake not to go and send fireworks in the direction of people."