Trampers airlifted from massive vegetation fire

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on the Tongariro crossing. Photo: RNZ / Hamish Cardwell

A large fire in the Central Plateau has trapped trampers and caused the closure of a nearby highway, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says.

About 400 hectares of the Tongariro National Park was estimated to be on fire, Fenz said shortly before 10pm Saturday.

The blaze remains uncontrolled and burning toward Mount Ngauruhoe, but it was too dangerous for firefighters to actively work on it through the night to stop it, Fenz assistant commander Nick West said.

Firefighters will instead monitor it overnight.

Thirteen fire crews from eight brigades were working at the scene earlier tonight.

They were being supported by three helicopters carrying monsoon buckets, and one providing observations of the scene. However the aircraft were all stood down at nightfall, West said.

Trampers have been airlifted from the Mangatepopo Hut on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and a helicopter continues to check the area for any remaining walkers.

As a precaution, 43 hikers and a hut warden were evacuated by helicopter, according to the Department of Conservation.

No injuries have been reported.

The vegetation fire was reported about 3.15pm Saturday on State Highway 47, just north of the junction with SH48, and firefighters and helicopters have worked at the scene since.

State Highway 47 remains closed between SH48 and SH46, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Just before 8pm, police said "motorists should turn around or delay travel, as there are no alternative routes in the immediate area".

Earlier, Fenz said there had been "a large build-up of traffic reported" on the highway, as the fire and firefighting efforts disrupted travel.

The Department of Conservation said both the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and the Northern Circuit were closed, and would remain closed on Sunday.

Doc Central North Island operations director Damian Coutts said the fire had not yet reached any tracks or huts, but the closures were a precaution, while firefighting continued.

"People are asked to stay away from the area," Coutts said.

Fenz said it does not yet know how the blaze started.