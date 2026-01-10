Person dies in Akaroa water incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died today following a water incident in Akaroa, on Banks Peninsula.
A police spokesperson said they were notified at about 1.15pm that a person had been pulled from the water by the harbourmaster.
CPR was reportedly administered but they were unable to be revived.
Drummonds Jetty was closed while emergency services worked in the area.
The death will be referred to the coroner.
- Allied Media