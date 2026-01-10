Person dies in Akaroa water incident

Akaroa on Banks Peninsula. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A person has died today following a water incident in Akaroa, on Banks Peninsula.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at about 1.15pm that a person had been pulled from the water by the harbourmaster.

CPR was reportedly administered but they were unable to be revived.

Drummonds Jetty was closed while emergency services worked in the area.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

- Allied Media