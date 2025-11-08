Temuera Morrison pays tribute to 'amazing man' Lee Tamahori

Lee Tamahori (right) and Temuera Morrison on the set of Mahana Photo: Supplied

Actor Temuera Morrison has paid tribute to his close friend and director, Lee Tamahori, who has died aged 75.

The pair worked together on the iconic film Once Were Warriors, which launched both men's film careers.

Speaking to RNZ, Morrison said Tamahori was probably the best director to come from New Zealand.

"I don't think anyone surpasses him. He knew how to break down a script. He knew every facet of the filmmaking industry and a very classy, very knowledgeable director.

"He knew precisely what he wanted. His knowledge of the lens, and how to work the camera was just incredible.

"He was just amazing. An amazing man."

Morrison said Tamahori was the only one who stuck with him at the time, and recalled he was almost fired before Once Were Warriors.

"Lee just stuck with me. He just went 'he's got something'. He could see something in me. I was supposed to play Uncle Bully at first. We couldn't find a Jake Heke.

"Everyone was nervous, how could Dr Ropata play this guy? This brute of a guy. How could Dr Ropata transform himself?

"But it was Lee that stuck with me, and cast me as Jake."

After the success of Once Were Warriors, a number of the cast - including Morrison, Cliff Curtis and Rena Owen - received calls from Hollywood, as did Tamahori, whose star was on the rise at the time.

"People like Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted Lee to direct his next movie. Even my role in Star Wars - direct result of Once Were Warriors."

Morrison also paid tribute to the impact Tamahori had on indigenous filmmaking around the world.

"How this movie like Once Were Warriors transcended. The effect it had on other indigenous people in the world. People like Jason Momoa saw this movie and went 'wow'. People could just not believe it."

Even though Tamahori ended up directing Hollywood blockbusters, he returned to New Zealand to tell stories unique to the country.

"Scorsese made mafia movies out of New York, Lee Tamahori's best work came out of this whenua."