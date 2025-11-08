'Fed up' health workers vote to strike again

Allied Health workers will go on strike on 28th November. Photo: RNZ

Thousands of Allied Health workers have voted to strike, saying mediation this week failed to deliver safer staffing levels and address cost-of-living pressures.

More than 11,500 workers will stop work for four hours on the afternoon of 28 November.

They will also work to rule by taking regular breaks and not working unpaid overtime.

PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the offers of 1.5 and 2 percent pay rises were effectively pay cuts.

"The pay offer still doesn't keep pace with inflation. Meanwhile, there are simply not enough health workers to provide the level of care New Zealanders need.

"They don't want to strike. They care deeply about their patients and will ensure life preserving services continue. But they feel they have no choice when their concerns keep falling on deaf ears."

Allied Health workers went on strike in October, and Fitzsimons said they have been in bargaining with Health NZ and the government since June, and are now "fed up".

Allied Health workers include physiotherapists, social workers, scientists and Māori health specialists.