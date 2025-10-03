Friday, 3 October 2025

Six hurt in two-vehicle crash

    File photo: ODT
    Six people were taken to hospital after a crash on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty last night.

    Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash in Waiotahe, a rural community in the Ōpōtiki District, at about 8.10pm.

    St John said six people were taken to Tauranga and Whakatane Hospitals by ambulance - one with critical injuries, one with serious and four with moderate injuries.

    The road reopened overnight.

    RNZ