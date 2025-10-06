Potential breakthrough in identifying man found dead

Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Police have made a potential breakthrough in relation to the identity of a man who was found dead in Christchurch's Heathcote Valley more than two weeks ago.

The death occurred on Horotane Valley Road on September 19 and police believe it was not suspicious.

Police earlier said they did not know if the man was a New Zealander and they were using Interpol to help identify him.

Detective Sergeant Chris Power said today that police had received some information over the weekend that had provided "a strong line of inquiry".

Police earlier said the man was in his 30s or 40s, with a distinctive birthmark on his left forearm. He was wearing a black long-sleeve woollen jersey, black trousers and grey tramping boots.

He also had a backpack containing items such as a bike pump.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons earlier said the case was "very unusual" as they had not been able to identify him.

"We are determined to bring him to his loved ones so we are working very hard to identify him so we can do just that," she said.

"We have colleagues that work out of our police national headquarters who work in the Interpol team, and who liaise with other countries who are our partner countries, and they will be looking at information that they can gather from them.

"This is really tough on everyone involved including the person that located the individual and we will continue to support our officers and that person."

Police were continuing to appeal for any information from the public.

Anyone with information was urged to call 105 and quote file number 250919/7193, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.