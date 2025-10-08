Former All Black selling multimillion-dollar 'trophy farm'

Sam Whitelock and wife Hannah at Christchurch Airport in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Black Sam Whitelock and his wife, Hannah, have put their farm on the market for sale.

The couple bought Riverbank Station in Hawke’s Bay eight years ago for $8.5 million, and have been living and working there with their three children since last year, OneRoof.co.nz reported.

Whitelock, who made 182 appearances for the Crusaders and played 153 All Blacks tests, has strong links to the farming community.

He grew up on a dairy farm in Manawatu and is the Farmstrong Ambassador.

Riverbank Station. Photo: Supplied

The Whitelocks’ Hawke’s Bay endeavour is an 833ha breeding and finishing farm Rissington, 27 kilometres west of Napier Airport. It has an RV of $15.3m.

Bayleys listing agent Tony Rasmussen told OneRoof it would be difficult to find another well-located, breeding finishing property in Hawke’s Bay that matched Riverbank Station.

“This is truly a trophy farm that has seen significant capital investment, which the new owners will reap the rewards of. Plus, it’s close to Napier city and its amenities,” he said.

Over the past few years, Whitelock had overseen a big investment in tidying up existing infrastructure and adding new improvements.

Sam Whitelock and his wife Hannah at Orangetheory Stadium in 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Rasmussen said the new sheep yards at the woolshed were well built.

"Pastures are in good order thanks to a regular re-grassing programme which starts with about 30ha going through a kale crop each year," he told OneRoof.

"A lot of the work has been done, and it’s ready for new owners to take it to the next level."

The property comes with three homes plus a shearers’ quarters. The main homestead was originally built in the 1890s and features native timbers, sited on a terrace overlooking the Mangaone River. It comes with four large bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan farm kitchen and dining area, a separate lounge and dining room.