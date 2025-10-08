Rates cap decision before year end: plan

Coalition leaders ACT's David Seymour (left), Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, of National, and Winston Peters from NZ First. Photo: RNZ

The government will make a decision on rates caps before the end of the year, according to its latest quarterly action plan.The contracts for new Cook Strait ferries will be signed, and construction of the new Waikato medical school will begin.

The final quarterly plan for the year comprises 33 actions.

Some of the actions the government has already signalled, such as banning prisoners from voting, or are things it is obliged to do, such as a Budget Policy Statement.

One of the actions, to publish the Defence Industry Strategy, was ticked off last week.

Taking Cabinet decisions to approve open banking regulations was listed as ‘‘partially completed’’, as was processing legislation to specifically criminalise foreign interference and strengthen espionage offences.

The former still needs more time to draft the legislation, while the latter is having its second reading.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the focus on the latest plan was on getting things built.

‘‘We are making construction easier and faster, delivering smarter solutions to finance new projects like social housing developments, and pushing for more competition and growth in important sectors.’’