Protesters target Peters' home again

NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

Police say they responded to reports of a protest outside a residential address in an inner city Auckland suburb on Monday night.

Officers were alerted to the address in St Mary's Bay at about 7.50pm, where about 20 people had gathered outside and were spoken to by police.

RNZ understands the home belonged to NZ First leader and former deputy prime minister, Winston Peters.

Police said there were no further issues and the group had dispersed by 8.30pm.

Police said they wanted to remind protestors to remain within the bounds of the law, especially in residential areas.

Videos from social media showed protesters outside Peters' home also on Thursday last week, chanting, banging drums, waving Palestinian flags and holding posters.

Peters said last week protesting outside the home of politicians was disgraceful. In a post on social media site X, Peters said that politicians had families and children just like every other Kiwi home.

"Our families don't deserve to be harassed and intimidated for any reason," he wrote.