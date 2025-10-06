Peters says 'disgusting coward' broke window at his home

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police confirmed they were called to an address in Auckland's St Mary's Bay after "a report of wilful damage".
"The offender had left the scene, and was not immediately able to be located. Inquiries are ongoing," police said.
In a social media post, the New Zealand First leader and Foreign Minister attributed the attack to the "radical left", and said the offender had left a sign on the front door.
"Tonight a disgusting coward has gone to my home and smashed a window. Glass was shattered all over our dog. He also left a sign on the front door. I wasn't home. But my partner and guest were.
"This is truly gutless. This is the type of violent hate-filled behaviour we warned about in the past few days about the radical left. When we have protesters, political bloggers, and MPs alike encouraging this behaviour, posting politician's home addresses online, and acting with pure ignorance and extremism, this is the result," he said.
Video from last week showed Pro-Palestine protesters appearing outside Peters' home, and police responded to reports of more protesters last night.
RNZ has sought further comment from Peters.