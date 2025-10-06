Peters says 'disgusting coward' broke window at his home

Police outside Winston Peters' Auckland home. Photo: RNZ

Winston Peters says a window in his home has been smashed by a "disgusting coward" who was "truly gutless" and attributing it to "the radical left".

Police confirmed they were called to an address in Auckland's St Mary's Bay after "a report of wilful damage".

"The offender had left the scene, and was not immediately able to be located. Inquiries are ongoing," police said.

In a social media post, the New Zealand First leader and Foreign Minister attributed the attack to the "radical left", and said the offender had left a sign on the front door.

"Tonight a disgusting coward has gone to my home and smashed a window. Glass was shattered all over our dog. He also left a sign on the front door. I wasn't home. But my partner and guest were.

"This is truly gutless. This is the type of violent hate-filled behaviour we warned about in the past few days about the radical left. When we have protesters, political bloggers, and MPs alike encouraging this behaviour, posting politician's home addresses online, and acting with pure ignorance and extremism, this is the result," he said.

A photo posted to social media shows damage to the window from inside the house. Photo: Supplied

"This is the slippery slope that the left has been on the pathway of radicalisation for some time. New Zealanders need to be deeply concerned about where our country is going and see who are the perpetrators of this divisive and violent behaviour. All of New Zealand needs to be deeply concerned."

Video from last week showed Pro-Palestine protesters appearing outside Peters' home, and police responded to reports of more protesters last night.

RNZ has sought further comment from Peters.