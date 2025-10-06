Car was speeding before central city crash - police

Emergency services were called to Rattray St at 10.30am Sunday after reports of a car crashing into parked cars. PHOTOS: RUBY SHAW

A car which crashed in central Dunedin, leaving the elderly driver in a serious condition, was reported as travelling more than 100km/h before the crash, police say.

Emergency services were called to Rattray St at 10.30am yesterday after reports a vehicle travelled through three intersections crashed into parked cars.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the three empty cars, parked on lower Rattray St, had been shunted forward several metres.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver, an 86-year-old woman, told police she had lost control of the car.

"Said the vehicle suddenly accelerated, was travelling at speeds of around 100km/h before the crash."

Snr Sgnt Bond said the driver was still being assessed by the hospital.

One man, whose truck was the first hit, said he and his family had been preparing for an afternoon together when the crash happened.

The man, who declined to give his name, did not witness the crash but understood an elderly driver had "come down flying like a bat out of hell".

His truck had been knocked on to the footpath, where it sat damaged and askew with the car’s nose underneath it.

The man had travelled from Central Otago for a family event but said he was lucky to have another car available to get him home.

Workers from the nearby Scenic Hotel Southern Cross said they had heard a loud crash — guests had rung reception to report the sound, one worker said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

"Our crew assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition."

Rattray St was reduced to a single lane for about half an hour.