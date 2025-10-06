Dunedin police issue slew of drink driving charges

A driver almost six times the legal alcohol limit and a mother with her child in the car were some of the Dunedin drink drivers who kept police busy over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police pulled over a 30-year-old man on Gowland St (State Highway 1) at 9.10pm Saturday due to the alleged manner of his driving.

"The vehicle was slow, slight weaving within the lane, travelling at 30kmh an hour along the one-way system," Snr Sgnt Bond said.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 1492mcg — 5.9 times the legal limit of 250mcg.

His licence was suspended and he was summonsed to appear in court.

At 10.35pm on Saturday, police pulled over a 46-year-old driver on King Edward St due to her manner of driving.

"That was: came out of the Night n' Day car park, stopped at the red light but well over the line, protruding into the intersection," Snr Sgnt Bond said.

Her breath alcohol reading was 690mcg — her licence was suspended and she was summonsed to appear in court.

"Also of concern that she had her 9-year-old child in the vehicle with her."

At 11pm Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was stopped allegedly doing 84km in the 60km zone on Caversham Valley Rd.

She recorded a breath alcohol reading of 300mcg — "so two tickets there, one for the speeding, one for the alcohol level", Snr Sgnt Bond said.

Police stopped a 25-year-old man at 4.25am Saturday as he was allegedly driving the wrong way down the one-way section of Castle St.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 481mcg and would later appear in court.

An 18-year-old male’s licence was suspended when he recorded a breath alcohol level of 893mcg after being pulled over on Queen St at 1.40am Sunday.

He was summands to appear in court, Snr Sgnt Bond said.

A 23-year-old man allegedly stopped short of a police checkpoint on Cumberland St on 11pm Friday, where he recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg and would later appear in court.

Earlier that night, at a police checkpoint on Gowland St a 37-year-old male recorded a breath alcohol level of 593mcg, "so off to court for him too", Snr Sgnt Bond said.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz