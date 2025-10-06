Police stay tight-lipped over homicide investigation

Police at the scene of a sudden death in North Dunedin on Friday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police are unable to say what weapon may have killed a man whose body was found in North Dunedin last week.

A homicide investigation was launched on Saturday after the body of a 36-year-old man was found at a property in Great King St on Friday afternoon, following reports of a sudden death.

Southern District Crime manager Detective Inspector Shona Low said the scene examination and investigation continued yesterday.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this difficult time,’’ she said.

Initial indications suggested the man died from non-accidental injuries and a forensic postmortem would be performed.

A police spokesman said formal identification of the body was ongoing and the deceased was unlikely to be named for a few days "at least’’.

"We also can’t speak to what weapon it might’ve been at this point, or what aspects the investigation is looking at.’’

Police declined to say whether the body was found inside the premises or outside, or whether it was an isolated incident.

The public were told to expect an increased police presence in the area during the investigation.

The Otago Daily Times understands police have asked a neighbouring motel for security camera footage which shows the premises.

However, staff at the motel declined to say if they had seen or heard anything about the investigation.

"Police have had good responses from the public but continue to ask anyone with information that can assist in our investigation, to contact police,’’ Det Insp Low said.

A forensic photographer was seen leaving the property yesterday afternoon.

A police scene guard was outside the property, as was a private security guard.

The ODT understands people are still living in the flat next to the property, and a police equipment van is parked up the flat’s driveway.

A resident of a nearby student flat said a visitor reported hearing an argument from the direction of the property on Wednesday night.

A neighbour of the property heard what they believed to be a man’s scream on Friday afternoon, NZME reported.

The police cordon is next to the Dunedin Chinese Methodist Church.

Minister Jeremiah Huang said there was a prayer at yesterday’s service about the situation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a Fenz command unit was being borrowed by police, but there were no Fenz personnel at the scene.

Police can be contacted online or via phone at 105, using file number 251003/5165, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.