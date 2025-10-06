Fudge finally finds forever home

Dunedin woman Miriama Toia pats her one-year-old mixed breed dog Fudge who waited at the SPCA for a home for five months. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

After almost half a year living at the Dunedin SPCA, an "incredibly sweet" pooch named Fudge has found her forever home.

Last month, the Otago Daily Times reported friendly one-year-old SPCA long-stayer Fudge had multiple potential homes fall through.

However, mere days after the article was published, Dunedin woman Miriama Toia took her home after a long five months at the centre.

Ms Toia said it was her that was lucky to have Fudge, not the other way around.

"I had a rough time last year, and Fudge keeps my routine going."

Ms Toia said she was looking for a dog when she came across Fudge’s profile on the SPCA website. She wanted to meet her right away.

"As soon as I saw her, I wanted her — she was so incredibly sweet, lovely and gentle.

"And there were two wee fantails following her around. I took that as a sign that it was meant to be."

Fudge was taken to the SPCA in April after she was found underweight and tied up in someone’s backyard.

Ms Toia did not initially know Fudge had been at the SPCA for such a long time.

"One of the things [the SPCA] asked me was, ‘Did you see the ODT article about her?’ And I hadn’t seen that at all."

When Ms Toia had her first meeting, SPCA staff told her they would let her have a short trial period because Fudge already had a few owners where it had not worked out.

"But I knew as soon as I got her that I wanted her no matter what."

A month on from their first meeting, Ms Toia said Fudge was definitely going to be with her forever.

Since taking Fudge home, Ms Toia had learnt her new pet was an "overgrown lap-dog" who loved to jump and cuddle into her lap for a nap.

Fudge has taken to competing with Ms Toia’s youngest child for her attention.

She has also acquired a taste for the children’s stuffed animals.

"That’s one of the things that I’m getting used to . . . she’s still got those puppy behaviours. She’ll grow out of that, hopefully."

Ms Toia is studying occupational therapy, and Fudge has slipped perfectly into her routine.

"She’s been a great therapy tool for me."

She said she was eternally grateful to the Dunedin SPCA for choosing her to be Fudge’s mum.

