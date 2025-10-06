Hundreds hooked despite weather

The weather was not ideal for a seafood festival, but many hundreds of people were still hooked.

A few danced in the rain at Port Chalmers on Saturday, but many more sampled sushi, mussels and marinated fish indoors in Port Otago’s cruise ship terminal.

Port Chalmers Seafood Festival organising committee chairwoman Jo Kidston said ticket sales were down on previous years, but more than 2000 people attended.

"I am really pleased with the turnout, considering the weather," she said.

The festival has run every two years since 2011, other than when there was a Covid-19 cancellation.

Ms Kidston said bringing an outside stage inside was one change that had to be made.

The Otago Daily Times caught up with children’s entertainer Suzy Cato between sets.

"I do love my kai moana," she said.

"I’ve already had a whitebait fritter and I’m eyeing up other options."

The Harbour Rugby Club was involved in the event set-up and its paua patties were again popular.

"It’s a really good fundraiser for us," club president Brian Greer said.

The club had been part of the event since it started.

The event was also a fundraiser for the Long Beach Amenities Society, which was selling mussels.

Proceeds went to maintaining and improving the Long Beach community hall, society committee member Elaine Horn said.

The crew on Saturday struggled to keep up with demand for its tasty morsels, she said.

Among stalls not offering food was Dive Otago.

Scuba instructor Mitchell Gray said there was interest from veterans and young people.