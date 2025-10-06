Year a turning point for airport: chairman

Dunedin Airport chief executive Daniel De Bono. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Welcoming back international flights was key to a defining year for Dunedin’s airport, its chairman says.

The airport company also pointed to infrastructure upgrades and a significant capital works programme in its annual report.

Dunedin Airport chairman Chris Hopkins said the past financial year was a turning point for the airport.

Direct international flights were restored on June 24 this year after a five-year hiatus when Jetstar offered scheduled services to the Gold Coast in Australia.

Mr Hopkins said it was a celebration of aviation and reconnection of people and ideas.

The infrastructure programme included resurfacing of taxiways, a major freshwater system upgrade and energy-efficiency improvements.

The airport was advancing one of its most significant capital works programmes in decades, ensuring long-term resilience of the terminal and airfield, the company said.

Just over 850,000 passengers went through the terminal in the 2024-25 financial year, which was 5.5% lower than the previous year.

This was because of softened domestic travel demand and Air New Zealand’s reduced fleet availability, Mr Hopkins and chief executive Daniel De Bono said in a joint report.

"Despite these challenging market conditions, our financial performance remains solid," they said.

Operating revenue for the year was up 12.5% at $23.7 million.

The operating surplus before taxation was $6.2m, up 15.3%.

"We are proud to have declared, and paid, a dividend to shareholders of $2.8m."

That followed a $2.4m dividend paid in November last year.

The company is owned by the Dunedin City Council and the Crown — each with a 50% shareholding.

During the year, the airport completed the procurement of airfield power and lighting assets from Airways New Zealand and it had started a system-wide upgrade.

An LED lighting retrofit continued across the terminal and rooftop solar panels were being installed to reduce electricity operating costs.

The busiest month of the financial year was July 2024, when 78,435 passengers came through the terminal.

