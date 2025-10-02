Speedster spiked after road-rage abuse

Police search the spiked car yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A man who hurled abuse at a fellow motorist attempting to reverse their trailer into a driveway was arrested after a high-speed two-hour jaunt around Port Chalmers.

After the abusive road-rage was reported to police at 8.40am yesterday, the 43-year-old man was spotted by officers an hour later in George St, Port Chalmers, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Officers noted that the man’s black Subaru had no rear or front number plates.

When police signalled for the man to stop, he took off and reached about 80kmh in the 40kmh zone.

He then increased his speed to 90kmh once he reached Borlases Rd and headed up Blueskin Rd, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police did not pursue the man due to his manner of driving.

Another hour later, he was again seen driving in Blueskin Rd — he again accelerated away.

Officers in Upper Junction Rd used road spikes to puncture two tyres and bring the man to a stop.

The man then parked his car in a driveway in Strawberry Lane, Sawyers Bay and attempted to hide, Snr Sgt Bond said. He was found, arrested and was charged with failure to stop and dangerous driving.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.