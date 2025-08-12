Temporary limit in place on hill road

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A temporary 30kmh speed limit has been posted near the bottom of Three Mile Hill Rd between North Taieri and Halfway Bush in Dunedin.

The stretch of corners has recently been an accident black spot.

Dunedin City Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the temporary speed restriction was introduced in June, followed by additional signs, poles and stickers in July.

"This section of Three Mile Hill Rd is in need of resurfacing, which we cannot begin until warmer weather arrives, so we’ve installed the signage to reduce speeds in the meantime."

Resurfacing work was planned before Christmas, although exact dates were not confirmed.

Ms Benson asked all road users to follow the temporary restrictions and drive to the conditions.