Woman shot dead by police named, neighbours raise questions about incident

Police at the scene in Bryndwr, Christchurch on Thursday morning. Photo: RNZ

The woman shot dead by an officer after police responded to a report of family harm in Christchurch was 53-year-old Te Arohanui Pohio.

Police were called to the Kāinga Ora property on Clyde Road in the suburb of Bryndwr on Wednesday night.

The woman's partner was wounded by police and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police say the man came out of the house with a hunting knife and was shot after which the woman picked up the knife and began approaching police.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the man had surgery on Thursday afternoon.

A scene examination was continuing with a post-mortem of the woman expected in the coming days.

Cordons have been lifted but police guards remain at the scene of the Clyde Road property on Friday.

"Incidents such as this are complex and a range of investigations are already underway," Hill said.

"As such, we are limited in the detail we can provide at this stage.

"Police are supporting the family of both the man and woman, as well as our own people."

Officers involved in critical incidents such as fatal shootings were provided full welfare and wellness support, he said.

Neighbours question fatal police shooting

"What the f**k have you done?"

The distressed scream of the woman rang out across the tight-knit Christchurch neighbourhood. Then a gunshot followed.

On Friday morning, neighbours recounted the harrowing scenes and sounds of a late-night police shooting in Bryndwr that left the woman dead and her partner critically injured.

Officers were called to the Kāinga Ora property about 11pm on Wednesday after a report of family harm.

A caller to 111 reported a man at the Clyde Road house had a knife and was threatening his partner and himself. The person making the call was not at the address.

Soon after, police fired at the man and then the woman, who they say ignored an appeal to put down the hunting knife.

Sarah Thompson, who lives nearby, told RNZ she was struggling to understand how someone who was the apparent victim of family harm could end up killed by the very police officers called to help her.

"She was distressed," she said.

"After that first shot, she was distressed. It was 'what the f**k have you done' and then boom - another shot."

Thompson had many unanswered questions.

Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

"I don't understand why they went in there with weapons for a domestic violence callout," she said.

"She came running out of the house - she is a victim - who do you ring when you've got domestic violence going on?"

Thompson also questioned the lack of support for people who were traumatised by the tragedy.

"I can't believe that not one of them [police] have come to support any of us as neighbours," she said.

"Those gunshots were loud as f**k. Her screams were loud as f**k. After all that chaos, their dogs for ages were uncontrollably barking. That's all I can hear - the boom, her screaming, then the other boom and then the dogs going crazy. No-one has been over to us."

Kino Hunt, another neighbour, laid flowers on Friday morning at the driveway to the home.

Hunt had spent time with the woman who was killed and frequently saw the couple walking their dogs.

She was angry more was not done to de-escalate the situation.

"They're going in with guns, that's not right. Just ring me, I'll come and de-escalate it. At least she would have lived," Hunt said.

She too was concerned the shooting could discourage family violence victims from calling police, as they would fear a similar response.

Hunt also lacked confidence in police to investigate what happened.

"I think they're trying to justify their wrongdoing - because that's not how you help people," she said.

Wayne Hood lived right next door to the couple.

"When we moved in she helped us get our power on at our house," he said.

A floral tribute at the scene. Photo: RNZ

"It's all pretty upsetting. They were just a normal couple, just having problems like every other normal couple. They were good neighbours."

The couple's problems were known around the neighbourhood, where people reported regular and loud fighting.

On Thursday, friends told RNZ there were issues with addiction and mental health.

Hood said the pair kept to themselves.

"They came over and apologised to us for arguing and stuff. It's just normal," he said.

Police said the man was in a critical but stable condition in hospital after surgery.

Canterbury district commander superintendent Tony Hill said police were still examining the scene.

"In the coming days, a post-mortem is expected to be carried out on the woman who died at the scene," he said.

"Cordons and a scene guard will remain in place at the property while the scene examination is completed. Incidents such as this are complex and a range of investigations are already underway. As such, we are limited in the detail we can provide at this stage."

RNZ has asked police whether the armed offenders squad or negotiations team were requested or deployed, along with a detailed timeline of how the shooting unfolded on Wednesday.

Police have so far refused to release further details.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463

Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Family Violence

Women's Refuge: 0800 733 843.

It's Not OK 0800 456 450.

Shine: 0508 744 633.

Victim Support: 0800 842 846.

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

The National Network of Family Violence Services NZ has information on specialist family violence agencies.

By Adam Burns of RNZ and Allied Media