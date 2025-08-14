Car rolls after grit truck overtake gone wrong

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash on the northern motorway yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Dunedin woman who came to grief on black ice was trying to overtake a grit truck, police say.

The 51-year-old was travelling behind a Downer truck applying CMA to State Highway One when she crashed early yesterday morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

She had slowly pulled out to overtake near the Patmos Ave overbridge when the grit truck went into a slow lane but lost control, hit a nearby bank and rolled.

Snr Sgt Bond said people needed to remember to drive to the conditions and if they change, reduce your speed.

‘‘Be mindful of black ice, and the shaded areas.’’

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Dunedin and Willowbank stations attended and provided initial first aid.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle, he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one patient with minor injuries was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz