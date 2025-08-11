Stythe among strong Steel presence in Silver Ferns

New Silver Ferns squad member Carys Stythe in the defensive circle for the Southern Steel this year, as Northern Stars goal shoot Maia Wilson looks to feed the ball. Photo: Michael Bradley Photography

Southern Steel defender Carys Stythe has joined the Heffernan twins and Kimiora Poi in this year's Silver Ferns squad.

Stythe, who has been in the Ferns Development Squad, impressed on her move south from the Northern Mystics this year.

She has been rewarded as one of six newcomers in the national squad for 2025/26.

Other new faces were defenders Catherine Hall and Kate Burley, alongside shooting trio Filda Vui, Martina Salmon and Saviour Tui.

Sisters Kate and Georgia Heffernan reprise their spots, Georgia getting a recall after missing out on the latter part of last year.

Kimiora Poi, who was recalled to the Ferns last year and moved the Steel for this season, also features in the midcourt.

Star shooter Grace Nweke headlines the team, having been given an exemption under the updated eligibility criteria.

That makes her eligible to play for the Silver Ferns throughout 2025 and 2026, despite playing in the Australian league this year — where she will return next year after announcing this afternoon she has re-signed with the New South Wales Swifts..

She is joined in the shooting circle which includes Amelia Walmsley, Heffernan, Vui, Salmon and Tui.

Shooters Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, and Tiana Metuarau were all unavailable for selection for the 2025 season.

In the defensive circle Stythe, Hall and Burley are joined by established trio Karin Burger, Kelly Jackson and Parris Mason.

Jane Watson was unavailable.

Midcourter Toeava has also earned a recall, having debuted in the black dress in 2018 and earning eight test caps.

Toeava spent years feeding Nweke at the Mystics, the pair having an almost telepathic connection.

Stars midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan is also back in the Silver Ferns squad after 10 months out in 2024 with an ACL injury.

Mystics midcourter Tayla Earle, who earned two test caps in January last year, has also been promoted from the development squad.

Poi, Heffernan and Maddy Gordon round out the midcourt, while Whitney Souness and Claire O'Brien both miss out.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said it was exciting to finalise the squad, particularly ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup the year after.

"We have a number of experienced players who are unavailable for selection for the upcoming Silver Ferns' matches so this is an important time to build new connections and combinations ahead of two massive pinnacle event years," she said.

"I was very pleased to see Grace apply for an exemption under the updated eligibility criteria and process and we are thrilled that the Netball New Zealand Board approved it so she can play for the Silver Ferns in 2025 and 2026."

Taurua said Hall and Stythe both earned their places in the squad through their consistency on the ANZ Premiership court this year.

"It's exciting to know most of these current squad members have the potential to be around for a few Netball World Cup cycles. These squads are demonstrating the new generation of players coming through and the depth we have been building over numerous years. This is our opportunity to bring them together to work towards a common goal."

The Silver Ferns team to play in next month's Taini Jamison Trophy will be selected in early September.

2025/2026 Silver Ferns squad

SHOOTERS

Grace Nweke

Amelia Walmsley

Martina Salmon

Georgia Heffernan

Filda Vui

Saviour Tui

MIDCOURTERS

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Peta Toeava

Tayla Earle

Kimiora Poi

DEFENDERS

Karin Burger

Kate Burley

Kelly Jackson

Catherine Hall

Carys Stythe

Parris Mason

- Allied Media / RNZ