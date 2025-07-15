Mixed emotions after Black Sox beaten in final: Watts

Black Sox pitcher Liam Potts winds up during the Softball World Cup final in Prince Albert yesterday. PHOTO: WBSC

The Black Sox regained respect but missed out on returning to the top of the world.

They missed out on a record-extending eighth title when they were beaten 3-0 by Venezuela in the final of the Softball World Cup in Canada yesterday.

Cam Watts, the Dunedin schoolteacher in the New Zealand squad with brother Ben, was both proud and devastated when he spoke to the Otago Daily Times from Prince Albert shortly after the final.

"It’s sort of mixed," Watts said.

"We’re gutted we couldn’t get over that final hurdle but I think everyone is still really proud of where we’ve come from, and the progress the team has made."

While the Black Sox will be disappointed, they can reflect on a fine campaign that restored their status as heavyweights of the sport.

They missed the top six at the last World Cup — at home, too, which stung — and had slumped to a ranking of eighth in the world.

After playing some excellent softball in the early rounds in Prince Albert, they delivered a clutch 8-3 win over Japan to reach the final on a tiebreak.

Watts, who appeared in three games as a catcher at the World Cup while his brother appeared as a relief pitcher in two, felt the New Zealanders had honoured the country’s glittering legacy at the tournament.

"We talked about being underdogs but I think we turned some heads around world softball.

"We’ve played really well, we’re a tight unit, everyone contributed in some way, and I’m really proud of the effort.

"It sucks to lose the final, but it is what it is.

"The boys will have a nice wee break and reflect on the journey we’ve had over three years. I think we’ll be hungry to come back and get that gold."

The final was extremely close most of the way with neither side able to get their bats humming.

New Zealand managed just one hit off ace Venezuelan pitcher Maiker Pimentel through the first five innings and trailed 1-0 with two innings to play.

They had a big opportunity with runners on second and third at the top of the sixth, but could not make it count, and Venezuela added insurance runs with a two-run homer at the bottom of the inning.

It was a first world title for Venezuela, who were beaten by the Black Sox in the 2013 final and won bronze two years later.

Pimentel, who struck out nine and had just two walks in the final, was named tournament MVP.

"He’s a heck of a pitcher, and he’s shut a lot of teams out all week," Watts said.

"We just couldn’t quite get the timely hit. That’s softball."

The United States thumped Japan 10-1 in the bronze medal game.

Kaikorai Valley College students will have to wait a little while longer before getting to see Mr Watts and his silver medal.

He has grabbed an opportunity to play for Canadian club JDT Energy at tournaments in Oklahoma and Minnesota before returning to Dunedin on August 5.