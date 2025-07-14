Future king visits waterfall

Edward, Prince of Wales (right) at the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River with Sir Herbert Stanley, governor of Northern Rhodesia. — Otago Witness, 22.9.1925 COPIES OF PICTURE ARE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ

July 12: The Prince of Wales has reached the Victoria Falls and was greatly impressed by the famous sight.

He then sailed up the Zambesi to Livingstone, the capital of Northern Rhodesia, where he was fittingly welcomed by the Northern Rhodesians.

— Reuters

Taking the cable car further

Extensions of the present tramway line to Mornington must have been under discussion so long now that it is only really old residents who can recall a time when such a proposal was not more or less under consideration. At least two attempts in recent years to meet the demands of residents beyond the present terminus broke down after a short trial. Lately a new plan of tramway extension has taken definite shape. This is the scheme to extend the present line straight on up Mailer Street and then by a road yet to be formed continuing that line directly through to Kenmure road. Inquiries made by an Otago Daily Times reporter showed that the position is decidedly complicated.

There are three departments of the City Council — Tramways, Finance, and Works — directly concerned, and this gives excellent opportunity for each to suggest that the real cause of the delay now taking place is to be found somewhere else. Cr Taverner, questioned on the subject of the delay of the Mornington extension, said that nothing further could be done till they had the new electrical drive machinery installed and working. The change over from the steam drive should be made, he thought, about the end of the month. Until then the Tramways Committee was not in a position to go on with the extension to the top of the hill.

It’s not either-or

Evolution is said to deny Genesis. But even were the originals of Genesis still extant, the fact would still remain that God has written His Revelation in the rocks, in man’s physical nature, in the rise and decay of species, as well as in man’s heart and in the Scripture. Usually, the Bible is regarded as God’s word to man: let it be remembered it is also man’s word to God. Evolution will throw light on this record of man’s outpouring to God, while at the same time it is not concerned to deny inspiration.

But it does deny emphatically that a belief in evolution is incompatible with a belief in Christianity. The day is coming when the Church Universal will welcome back her intellectual sons, recognising that they, too, have not been denied the gift of inspiration by the Giver of all gifts.

— editorial

Trends in wallcoverings

The liking for plain wallpapers appears to be on the wane. Manufacturers are now appealing to the lover of colour with an all-over design of rich-hued fruit, or a vista of massed flowers, or a summer woodland scene. One such design treats of peacocks and tulip trees against a background of ivory; another shows ripe wall-fruit in soft rich colours laid on with a stippled effect like that of a modern oil-colour. For children’s delight is offered a paper bearing on a raised white ground pretty silhouetted groups, in black, of children dancing, feeding pets or watering flowers. The varnishing papers imitating tiles, once so invariable in bathrooms are nowadays felt to be unnecessarily chilly in effect, and their use is often superseded by an oil-painted paper in some fresh and pleasing colour, this specially treated paper being not only scrubbable, but absolutely impervious to steam.

— ODT, 14.7.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)