On this rock

Mrs John Johnston (front) at the foundation ceremony for a new Presbyterian church at Awamoko, North Otago. - Otago Witness, 6.10.1925

There was a very large number at the site of the new Presbyterian church at Awamoko on Friday last, the occasion being the laying of the foundation stone.

The ceremony was performed by Mrs J. Johnston, the only surviving communicant of the first church in Awamoko.

The General Committee of the City Council recommends the following scale of charges to be made by the drivers of licensed motor cars for the carrying of passengers between the New Zealand and South Seas International Exhibition at Logan Park and certain other points in the city be adopted: (a) To the Exhibition from Opoho, 1 to 4 passengers, 7 shillings 6 pence; Normanby, St Clair, Anderson’s Bay to Tram Terminus, 10s; Caversham, 10s; any authorised taxi stand, 1 to 4 passengers, 4s; any authorised taxi stand, 6-seater car, minimum fare 4s, 6 passengers 6s. (b) From the Exhibition to: Council Chambers, Maori Hill, 8s; Columba College, 9s; Roslyn Post Office, 10s; Hawthorne avenue, 10s; Buntings’ Store and Roslyn Mills, 12s 6d; Mornington cable car sheds, 10s; Mornington extension, 12s 6d. (c) Night fares between the above-mentioned points from 10.30pm to 7am, 50 percent additional.

Of the men of the American navy who failed to appear when their ships left port on Thursday, three have reported to the Consular Agent (Mr Harman Reeves), who sent them north by the express on Saturday morning. They will rejoin their vessels at Wellington. There are five more, however, who have, so far, not been accounted for.

The Reserves Committee will recommend at the meeting of the City Council this week that a suggestion submitted by the Maori Hill Association Football Club that the name of that portion of the Town Belt known as ‘‘The Clear’’ be changed to ‘‘Prospect Park’’ be approved, and that the portion of the Belt in question be accordingly named ‘‘Prospect Park.’’

All the elements of a serious accident were present in an incident which occurred at the corner of Lower Stuart street and Moray place a little after noon yesterday, when a motorist, travelling south along Moray place, had to choose between running into two boys who were approaching him on bicycles and turning on to the footpath, where anything might happen.

He chose the latter course and ran into one of the verandah poles of Messrs Reddells’ shop, which is just on the corner. The car, a Renault, escaped with apparently little damage, but the post was broken and the verandah glass shattered. It is understood that the boys were on the wrong side of the road.

A report of the Tramways Committee states that the work at the Mornington power house in connection with the change over from steam to electric drive was expected to be completed by Saturday.

The actual change over will necessitate closing down on Sunday, but every effort will be made to have the plant working again on the Monday.

— ODT, 24.8.1925

- Compiled by Peter Dowden