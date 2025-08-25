Explorers plan to sail to NZ

William Unitt and his daughter Dora, in Plymouth, Devon in their 20-foot yawl 'Merganser'. — Otago Witness, 6.10.1925

London: An ex-naval man, William Unitt, intends to sail from Plymouth on September 3 for New Zealand in a nine-ton yawl-rigged boat.

He will be accompanied only by his 15-year-old daughter Dora, who, he says, can handle the craft as well as he can. The voyage will be made via Capetown, and it is expected to take four months.

Mr Unitt’s wife and son are going out by a mail steamer. The family will settle in New Zealand. Mr Unitt retired from the Navy last year after 30 years’ service. He was a member of the landing party at the Dardanelles.

Advanced nursing education

For the last two years there has been a preliminary course of nursing instituted at the Dunedin Hospital for candidates prior to their entering on the ordinary nurse’s course of training. Next year there will be available in Dunedin an additional one-year course for certificated nurses who desire an advanced post graduate training. A nurse at present obtains her certificate after three years’ work in hospital; the fourth year hitherto compulsory is now optional and gives experience in ward management and the special departments. An additional post-graduate year gives an opportunity to the nurse who has taken the ordinary hospital course to reach a fairly high standard educationally. This instruction will be given at the post-graduate school of nursing attached to the Otago University.

Two New Zealand nurses (Misses Moore and Lambie) are at present overseas undertaking special training as teachers and will not only assist in the post-graduate school of nursing but will be available as teachers in connection with the final year of the diploma of nursing at the Otago University. Miss Moore is being trained in England and the continent, and Miss Lambie in Cananda and the United States. Miss Moore was formerly a sister on the staff of the Dunedin Hospital. She will be shortly returning to New Zealand through America.

Bequests to Catholic charities

The will of Mrs Annie Forsyth, late of Palmerston, has the following bequests for charitable purposes: To the Sisters of Mercy (Dunedin), all her jewellery; to the ladies’ branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society (Dunedin), all her clothing; to the Magdalene Asylum, near Christchurch, £100; to the St Vincent de Paul Orphanage (Dunedin), £100; to the Sisters of the Mission (Christchurch), £100; to the Sisters of Nazareth (Christchurch), £100; to the Roman Catholic Bishop of Dunedin for charitable educational purposes, £150; for religious educational purposes at Palmerston, £50; to the funds of the Catholic Mission, £100 and to a Roman Catholic society known as the Purgatorial Society, £100.

Stream to be piped at Nairn St

Works are being carried out at the children's playing areas opposite the Kaikorai tram sheds. The Drainage Board is to pipe the Kaikora ditch, adjoining the ground and, when this is done, the ground will then cover an increased area, while the unsightly appearance of this ditch will be gone.

Female composers

Most famous of all the women composers is Dame Ethel Smyth, who has written many sonatas and big choral works, opera "The Bo’sun’s Mate", a new comic opera "L’Entente Cordiale". Her "Chrysilla" is one of the most beautiful of modem English songs. Miss Rebecca Clarke is another composer whose work stands on its merits. She writes songs and chamber music. Women musicians must in fairness to their sex remember the charming songs of the Franco-Irish Augusta Holmes, and works of Clara Schumann. Madame Chaminade’s pretty piano music is generally known, and then there are the songs of Maud Valerie White and Liza Lehmann. Ethel Leginska and Dorothy Howell are young women who lately have essayed the field of orchestral music. In France Germaine Tailleferre was one. And the other day the Queen’s Hall audience was applauding Susan Spain Dunk.

— ODT, 25.8.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)