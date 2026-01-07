Record tonnage at port

A busy day at Port Chalmers on January 5, 1926: Maimoa is in the drydock (left foreground) while Marama is ‘‘swinging’’ mid-basin to have its compass adjusted. Other ships pictured are Hertford, Port Pirie, Port Melbourne, Pakeha, Canadian Explorer, Waihora, Canopus and Kaihika. — Otago Witness, 12.1.1926

Complete figures compiled by the secretary of the Otago Harbour Board disclose the fact that shipping berthed at Dunedin and Port Chalmers on January 5 constituted a record for the port.

The aggregate gross tonnage was 83,980, nett tonnage 52,049, and the total length of all vessels 6453 feet. The previous record tonnage was on August 10, 1925, on the occasion of the arrival of the American Fleet, when the figures were: 70,701 tons gross, 53,297 tons nett, and 8242 feet length of all vessels.

The figures which constituted a record on January 5 do not include six Union Company steamers moored in the blind channel in the lower harbour, and the Monowai at the Bowen pier. Port Chalmers.

Edible spreadable

The merits of Margarine for economical cooking purposes are now acknowledged by thousands of housewives throughout New Zealand.

It will be as well, then, to explain exactly what Margarine is. In the first place, Margarine comes from the same source as butter. It contains the same nutritious elements as butter, which is acknowledged by experts to be of exceptional food value.

Margarine is made from Oleo, which is extracted from selected New Zealand Beef Fats.

Ferry held up for train

The express train from Invercargill, timed to arrive at Dunedin at 11.15am, was an hour and a-half late in reaching Dunedin yesterday and was correspondingly late in taking her departure for the north. The stationmaster (Mr W.K. Chambers), when he was advised of the late arrival of the train, promptly got into communication with the Union Steam Ship Co officials, who willingly made arrangements to delay the departure of the ferry steamer from Lyttelton to meet the convenience of passengers travelling by the train. The delay to the train was caused through engine trouble developing near Waipahi.

Med school buildings on track

Fast progress is being made with the erection of the new Medical School opposite the Dunedin Hospital. The army of bricklayers and workmen are now at work on the third storey, the sides and the rear walls being near completion. In the front, the massive pillars have been erected for several weeks, but the caps have not yet been carved. The front elevation of the third storey is quickly rising. The rear and the centre of the building will be higher than the other portions.

— ODT, 7.1.1926