North Otago eye bragging rights over northern rivals

Photo: ODT files

North Otago will be hoping to strike first in 2026.

They get the chance against neighbouring rivals South Canterbury at Centennial Park this weekend.

It is always a big match-up between the two teams.

South Canterbury are yet to play a game this season after having the bye first up.

But they have been one of the strongest zone four teams in recent seasons, and secured the right to challenge for the Hawke Cup last season.

North Otago had a first innings loss to Otago Country in their first game of the season.

Seamer Cameron Grubb took four for 69 in that game, while Volts batter Llew Johnson anchored their chase with a century.

But Johnson will not be wearing the white this weekend (after injury on Volts duty) and veteran Stephan Grobler is unavailable.

Oamaru batter Luke Taylor has been brought in and could be in line to make his debut.

Stalwart Jeremiah Shields has come out of retirement this season which adds experience to the squad, as does captain Jeremy Smith.

All other zone four teams have the week off.

Mid Canterbury sits top of the table after their outright win against Southland last month and Otago Country are second.