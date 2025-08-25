University-Albion makes it 3 premier titles on trot

University-Albion A netballers celebrate winning a third straight Dunedin premier club title on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

And that makes it three.

University-Albion A claimed the Dunedin premier club title for a third straight year with a nail-biting win over Physed A in the final on Saturday.

After trailing by six goals after the first quarter, University-Albion fought back to claim a 51-49 win.

Physed A jumped to a 16-10 lead at the first break.

But the rest of the game featured plenty of back-and-forth action, and after University-Albion regained some momentum, they led 26-24 at halftime.

Shooting star Ella Southby was influential, as she has been all season, in the circle for University-Albion.

There was effectively nothing to separate the sides in the third quarter, at the end of which the defending champions were clinging to a 40-39 lead, ensuring the final quarter would be dramatic.

Both teams had chances to pull ahead, but University-Albion stayed in control.

Defenders Emilie Nicholson (GD) and Micky Jones (GK) applied consistent pressure, challenging every pass and forcing Physed to earn every shot.

At the other end, Physed’s duo of Lucy Shurly (GD) and Maggie Manson (GK) played a crucial role in disrupting University-Albion’s attacking rhythm throughout the game.

University-Albion coach Janine Southby said it was significant for the club to win three titles in a row.

"I think it’s a pretty awesome achievement," Southby said.

"We were looking back at the trophy and not heaps of teams have done it.

"Southern had a big stint when Georgie [Salter] was coaching. They went to six years, so the girls are putting that up as the next challenge now."

Southby felt this year’s effort was particularly meritorious as it was a relatively new team.

"The season hasn’t been without its challenges. We’ve had players coming in and out with national league commitments — I think before the final, we had 17 games and only had one where we had everyone available.

"That’s a credit to the club and the depth we have that we’ve been able to cover that."

Physed A beat University-Albion A in all three encounters during the regular season, so were deservedly favourites for the final.

"They’d certainly set the pace," Southby said.

"I set a challenge to my team a couple of weeks ago. Credit to my girls — we pushed a few buttons at training and got the result we wanted."

College A beat University-Albion B 50-40 in the playoff for third and fourth.

South Pac Titans Tāiko pipped Southern Magpies 61-57 in the fifth-sixth game.

— Madison Cummings with additional reporting by Hayden Meikle