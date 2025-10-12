Parking up to make the most of tournament

Dunedin City Petanque pair Jayne and John Downes won the Waikouaiti Petanque Club’s annual social pairs tournament last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waikouaiti Petanque club hosted its annual social doubles tournament last month with 17 teams coming from Dunedin, Waikouaiti and Oamaru to take part.

The club shares their premises with the Waikouaiti Bowling Club.

Being quite a small club, they often had to branch out to accommodate for bigger tournaments, club captain Anthony Nally said.

"We’ve got six pistes and when we have more than 12 teams we go and play in the carpark.

"That’s a bit of a new thing for lots of people and a lot of them come back just to play on the carpark.

"It’s a bit up and down and just like playing in France, really."

Dunedin City Petanque pair Jayne and John Downes won the tournament, fellow Dunedin City pair Roseann Seque and Neville Frost were second and Excelsior Petanque Club pair Jenny O'Sullivan and Yvonne Ballantyne, of Oamaru, came in third.

The Waikouaiti club hosts just one tournament a year but its members attend tournaments throughout Otago.

They have 11 members and are holding an open day next month to try to find some new players.

"We’re slowly losing membership because of the age range," Mr Nally said.

"Anybody that wants to come along and have a go, they’re welcome to just front up and they’ll be made most welcome."

The club is open for all players on Wednesdays and Sundays year round.