Kings still unbeaten after classy win against Milton

Three teams remain unbeaten after two rounds of the South Otago T20 competition, but only two have maximum points.

The Kaitangata Kings were the first team to retain their unbeaten record with a classy 92-run win over the Milton King Crabs at the Royal Landfill in Kaitangata.

Milton asked Kai to bat first, and the Kings recorded 145 for the loss of seven wickets from their 20 overs. A strong third-wicket partnership of 87 runs between Daniel Sutherland and Michael Hayes gave Kai a strong platform through the middle overs and a swashbuckling cameo from Jason Young (22 not out) ensured Kai pushed through to a very competitive total.

Milton’s bowlers could not find enough early breakthroughs to halt momentum but took a few key poles towards the end of the innings. Corey Bradley and Jamie McSkimming took three wickets each.

In reply, Milton’s batting woes continued as they were rolled for just 53 runs in the 14th over of the innings. Experienced bowlers Jason Young and Mark Shepherd combined to take the match away from Milton through the middle order and the tail failed to contribute. Young finished with terrific figures of three for 7 off his four overs. Opening batter Corey Bradley top scored for Milton with 22, the only batter to reach double figures.

The Owaka Bandits remain unbeaten after two rounds and are the proud owners of the Bungard Cleats and the Burt Pringle Trophy after beating the Waihola Swans by 40 runs at the Crab Grounds in Milton.

Owaka’s opening pair of Jeremy Gray and Jethro Melville put on a strong 84 for the first wicket before Melville (41) was caught by Brad Williams at gully, which made up for a previous faux pas a few overs earlier. Gray pushed past his half-century before he was dismissed for 55 by Dylan Bungard.

An unbeaten cameo of 22 by Francis Parker pushed the total up towards the end of the innings as Owaka finished on 142 for the loss of three wickets. In response, Owaka opener Matt Morahan struck twice to leave Waihola on 19 for the loss of two.

After drinks, Owaka introduced the slow-bowling mduo of Jeremy Gray and Sam Bastin, who made Waihola work for their runs. A rearguard action from Marc Kohey (20) and Jared Cunningham (17) threatened to take Waihola close but the scoreboard pressure was too strong and Waihola were dismissed in the 18th over for 102 runs. Opener Kellan Crowie top scored with 22. Gray was Owaka’s leading wicket taker with three for 14 off three overs.

The Clutha Comets picked up their first win of the season but remain unbeaten after last weekend’s abandonment. The Comets beat the Valley Stingers by 36 runs at the Wasp Nest in Tuapeka Mouth.

Clutha was asked to bat first and scored an extremely respectable 181 for the loss of four wickets from their 20 overs.

Clutha lost Macleod Glaister early doors before debutant Bryan Smith got into his work. Smith, new to the South Otago area, combined with Connor Davey to forge a partnership worth 84 runs. Davey was dismissed for a fantastic 43 runs, which consisted of three fours and two sixes. With the score at 94 for three Smith was joined by Rod Deverson and the two combined for 84 runs before Smith was dismissed off the bowling of Harjinder Singh for 71 runs. Deverson finished unbeaten on 28.

Valley’s bowlers bowled 31 extras with Nadeesh Ishan taking two of Clutha’s wickets. In reply, Valley could only muster 145 for the loss of seven wickets from their 20 overs. Jugraj Singh (38) and Nadeesh Ishan (28) contributed the most along with 34 extras bowled by Clutha’s bowlers. Macleod Glaister was the pick of the Clutha bowlers with four for 25 off four overs.

By Francis Parker