Union stay unbeaten as they defend Payne Tempero cup

Photo: ODT files

Union maintained their unbeaten season by successfully defending the Payne Tempero Challenge Cup against Albion at King George Park.

Batting first, they posted 239 in 46 overs, captain Blake James top-scoring with 64 and Thomas Shields contributing 36.

Albion’s in-form Aneesh Bose was again outstanding, taking four for 26, supported by Hayden Creedy (two for 51), Amal Asok (two for 38) and Jacob Davies (two for 36).

Albion’s chase began promisingly as Sabareesh Ramesh and Asok combined to move the score to 97 for two. However, after Asok’s dismissal for 40 and Ramesh’s departure for 26, Union’s bowlers seized control.

Albion collapsed to 167 all out in 40 overs, falling 73 runs short.

Brad Fleming starred with six for 34 — his tenth senior five-wicket haul — while Liam Mavor took two for 14 and Kane McLauchlan claimed two for 17.

At St Kevin’s, 10-man Valley’s Growcott brothers shared a 56-run opening stand before Hunter (14) was run out, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Valley lost their nine wickets for just 37 runs, Toby Growcott made 39, as they limped to be all out for 93 in 20 overs.

Liam Direen (three for 8), Hamish Fowler (two for 5) and Jacob Fowler (two for 35) did the damage.

Despite Tanie Stirling’s three for 23 giving Valley hope, player-coach Liam Direen (32 not out) steered St Kevin’s to 97 for four in 20 overs for a six-wicket victory.

Waitaki Boys’ secured their first win of the season, defeating Glenavy by 50 runs at Milner Park.

Jordan Horell’s 58 and Luke Harraway’s 26 helped Waitaki reach 142 in 26 overs, the pair putting on 61 runs for the fifth-wicket.

Jordan Mulligan starred again with the ball, taking six for 50, supported by Sehu Nijam (two for 14) and Harry Murphy (two for 23).

Glenavy never got going as they lost regular wickets.

Only Mulligan (39) showed resistance as they were dismissed for 92 in 19 overs. Harry Mavor took five for 35 and Billy Wilson claimed three for 23.

By Scott Cameron