Cop assaulted in back-to-school Maccas brawl

A 15-year-old girl allegedly assaulted a police officer as a back-to-school brawl between 20 teenagers erupted outside a Dunedin fast food restaurant.

The group of 20 teenagers were yelling, fighting and acting disorderly outside the McDonald’s in George St at 3.40pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Amid the disorder police spotted a 15-year-old girl standing on the street with a glass beer bottle in one hand screaming at several other youths on the other side of the street.

She was arrested for threats and allegedly assaulted a police officer by kicking them in the middle of the chest, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She was taken to the station, and charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, possession of an offensive weapon, and assaults police.

The officer was uninjured and the teenager would appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

An onlooker told the Otago Daily Times, yesterday the area was ‘‘swarmed with police officers’’ and stayed in the area speaking to teenagers for quite some time.

