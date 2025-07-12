Out of their league

The New Zealand rugby league team selected for a tour of Australia. — Otago Witness, 14.7.1925

Site for crematorium

The New Zealand Rugby League team, though defeated by 7 points to 4, won all the honours in a hard and rugged conflict with New South Wales in the presence of 25,000 people. The Blacks vanguard gave a fine exhibition throughout the contest, but the backs were unable to finalise the forwards’ good work when the critical moment arrived. Though only one try was registered the New Zealanders should have crossed the New South Wales line several times; in fact, they did on two occasions, but breaches extricated the Blues from awkward situations. The Blacks electrified the spectators with a brilliant three-quarter rush just on time, but a knock-on near the line spoilt a certain try.

The move to establish a crematorium in Dunedin is at last beginning to take definite shape. The question of site is now practically settled. The Cremation Committee received a letter from the town clerk intimating that the Reserves Committee had selected a site at the Anderson’s Bay Cemetery. Members of the committee, accompanied by the superintendent of reserves (Mr D. Tannock), visited the site on Wednesday, and it was considered an excellent one. The committee is now busily engaged in the collection of the £500 which the council requires the society to find as its quota towards the cost, and already practically half that sum has been raised. Matters are thus proceeding apace, and before long necessary buildings and equipment should be well under way.

Whale family caught

The other day Picton was thrown into a high pitch of excitement by the appearance of three whales in the harbour, and for about an hour business within view of the water was at a standstill. The news spread rapidly, and within a remarkably short space of time the foreshore and all points of vantage were lined with interested spectators. The whales, which proved to be father, mother and son, were first plainly seen spouting within a stone’s throw of the wharf, and for a full half-hour were careering round within sight. Telephone messages were immediately sent to the whaling stations, and the crowd hoped that the fast boats would arrive in time for the "kill" to be witnessed from the land. Well within an hour the first whale-boat, Miss Wekanui, hove in sight, followed by the Orca and the remainder of the whaling fleet. The calf soon fell a victim to Miss Wekanui, and the Orca’s bomb proved fatal to the cow, which, however, sank while being fastened to the Crescent for towing.

The bull whale had, in the meantime, shot away toward Allport’s Island, with the whalers in full chase. Mr J. Perano’s party was successful in gaining the prize, which, with the calf, was immediately towed by the Waitohi to the boiling-down works at Te Awaite. The "kill" of the first two was plainly seen from Picton.

Suppression, remand for accused

Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM presided over a short sitting of the City Police Court on Saturday, when a young woman who had previously been remanded on a charge of obtaining a pair of ladies’ shoes, valued at £2 2s 6d, by false pretences, was further remanded for a week to enable inquiries to be made concerning other possible charges. Chief-detective Lewis, who prosecuted, said the police had reason to think that there might be someone whom the accused was trying to shield. — ODT, 13.7.1925

