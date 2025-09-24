Threatening behaviour at 'slum-like' beach camp

Police have responded to complaints of "anti-social" behaviour at Kairaki Beach, near Kaiapoi, during this whitebaiting season. Photo: Allied Media / File

A Christchurch resident says he had ''a culture shock'' during a recent visit to a Canterbury beach, where he witnessed what he described as ''a ramshackle slum-like camp''.

The resident, who LDR agreed not to name, said the behaviour of some campers and whitebaiters at Kairaki Beach, near Kaiapoi, was concerning.

A Waimakariri District Council spokesperson said staff were aware of the concerns and were monitoring the site alongside Environment Canterbury (ECan).

''Council and ECan staff have visited Kairaki Beach several times over the last week and have spoken to about a dozen campers and several whitebaiters, who were not camping.

''These numbers are in line with what we see most years.

''There have been instances of antisocial and threatening behaviour, which we have shared with police. They are keen to see this defused.''

Monitoring whitebaiting is a joint agency approach, with the Department of Conservation (DOC) responsible for the enforcement of fishing gear and catch limits.

The Waimakariri District Council's role is to monitor the Pegasus Bay area in line with the council's Northern Pegasus Bay Bylaw.

Under the bylaw, freedom and overnight camping on the beach and sand dunes is not permitted.

The council prefers to educate beach users, rather than taking enforcement action, the spokesperson said.

''This is to minimise any negative effects on Pegasus Bay, such as toileting, dogs, fires, litter and anti-social behaviour.''

The three agencies will continue to monitor the area and involve police when needed, the spokesperson said.

The whitebait season runs from September 1 to October 30.

Kairaki Beach in 2022. Photo: RNZ / Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

An ECan spokesperson said the council had been liaising with Waimakariri District Council.

''We are aware of the issue.''

ECan's role is limited to communicating information about access to regional parks and supporting protocols for Ngāi Tahu's customary fishing rights.

Canterbury police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said police had been investigating reports of "anti-social and threatening behaviour" at Kaiapoi's beaches over the last month.

"We encourage everyone that uses the area for whitebaiting or other activities to respect one another."

Anyone who sees unlawful behaviour at the beaches is encouraged to call 111.

DOC has been contacted for comment.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.