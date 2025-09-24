Peters says Trump comments 'undiplomatic'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters listens to Donald Trump's hour-long speech at the UN General Assembly's debate. Photo: supplied

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says US President Donald Trump's criticism of the United Nations is "undiplomatic".

Trump accused a growing number of UN member states of rewarding Hamas by recognising a Palestinian state during his speech at the assembly's general debate overnight (NZ time).

He also claimed to have "ended seven unendable wars" without having received so much as a phone call from the UN.

"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" Trump asked the packed hall in New York.

"The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential for the most part.

"At least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up.

"It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action."

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Peters was asked if the criticism was fair.

"Well, I don't go and make undiplomatic comments like that," he replied.

"However, if you're talking about the UN being more focused on critical modern issues, being a more responsive body and spending its money more wisely, I think on all three counts, the answer is they need to do better, yes."

Trump's wide-ranging speech did not mention the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7 in 2023 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, in which 1195 people were killed, and about 250 taken hostage.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive that followed, more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed.

The Republican president claimed he had "ended seven unendable wars" and was "deeply engaged" in seeking a ceasefire in the city.

"Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can't forget October 7, can we," Trump asked.

"Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state.

"The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities. This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7 - even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire."

Trump drew applause from the room when he said UN members should focus on the release of the remaining Hamas hostages.

"Instead of giving in to Hamas ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message, release the hostages now. Just release the hostages now."

Peters was seated in the assembly hall for Trump's speech, near a large entourage of American officials from Trump's administration who had crowded in to the room to hear him speak.

Peters would not be drawn on Trump's comments about Palestinian recognition amounting to rewarding Hamas.

"That's the view that he has put out there and we're here to hear everybody's view before Friday."

He believed it was "wise" for him to keep his reflections on Trump's comments to himself before he hears what other world leaders have to say throughout the week. However, he agreed that the release of hostages should be top priority.

"Who could possibly argue about that? Who could argue that there's any right to hold these hostages, which were so horribly part of the October 7 event?"

Peters remained tight-lipped about Cabinet's in-principle decision on Palestinian recognition and if anything he has heard in New York this week has given him pause for thought about it.

"We're pleased to be hearing all these different views. You'll see that they're widely different from different countries in the world.

"That's to be expected. Our job is to ensure that one of the world's oldest democracies has a position of integrity, and that's what we're going to do."