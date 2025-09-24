One serious after Christchurch crash

Two people were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a crash in Christchurch last night.

The two-vehicle crash on Smith St in Woolston was reported about 7.50pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Woolston and Christchurch City stations attended the crash.

The crews remained at the scene until 12.34pm.

A police spokesperson said two people were transported to hospital.

NewstalkZB reported one of the injured was a baby and a person was arrested in relation to a fight which broke out following the crash.

The serious crash unit was called in to examine the scene.