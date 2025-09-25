Speeding driver narrowly misses pedestrian

Footage released by police moments before a serious crash in downtown Auckland show a member of the public narrowly avoiding being hit by a speeding car.

Reporters at the scene this morning described a badly damaged vehicle along with a police car, also damaged, in Victoria St between Queen and Hobson Sts.

Police say they have established that the car was travelling at speed along Victoria St at 5.40am today. It then lost control and hit a patrol car at a set of traffic lights.

The car is seen going fast around a corner early today. IMAGE: NZ POLICE

Police said the speeding car was not being pursued by officers at the time.

The officer driving the patrol car received minor injuries, while another officer was not hurt.

The driver of the other car is in a serious condition in hospital.

The car hit a patrol car and crashed into a lamppost. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Their car was seen by an RNZ reporter against a lamp-post with airbags deployed.

St John said it treated three people at the scene: one was seriously hurt and two others moderately injured.

Part of Victoria St was closed after the crash.