Luxury yacht sinks for second time

The Maritimo luxury yacht sinking near Slipper Island, Coromandel. Photo: Waikato Regional Harbourmaster

A luxury yacht which was salvaged near Tauranga only four months ago has now sunk for a second time while being towed to Whangārei.

The Waikato Regional Harbourmaster said on Sunday, the 18.2-metre Maritimo yacht sank in the South Bay of Slipper Island, Coromandel, while being towed.

The Harbourmaster said the sinking was likely due to water getting inside open engine hatches and no oil or other hazardous contaminants were on board at the time as the yacht had previously been salvaged and everything had been removed as part of the recovery process.

"It's currently still sitting on the seabed in around four metres of water, but has been anchored which should minimise any shifting," they said.

"Please be aware if you're in the area of Slipper Island as salvage operations may be underway."

The yacht first sank on May 16 this year after hitting some rocks near Mōtītī Island, Tauranga.

Fourteen people had been on board and all managed to escape safely.