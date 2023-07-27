$95k sculpture set to land by Friday

Flight will be placed on a bluestone base next to the Mt Pleasant Community Centre by Friday as a memorial to artist Llew Summers. Photo: File image

A $95,000 sculpture created by the late Llew Summers is likely to be in place at Mt Pleasant in time for the fourth anniversary of his death.

Flight will be put on a bluestone base at the western end of the causeway on McCormacks Bay Rd next to the Mt Pleasant Community Centre by Friday.

Llew Summers. Photo: llewsummers.co.nz

It will be a memorial to the artist who lived in the area.

It will be covered until an official unveiling ceremony is arranged.

Flight has been sitting at the Tai Tapu Sculpture Garden but centre manager Derek McCullough said the community has now raised enough money to take ownership of the piece.

“They know we’re good for the rest,” he said.

Summers, who died in 2019 aged 72, carved Flight in 2014 then upscaled it in bronze.

Summers’ funeral was held at the community centre.

His art was sometimes controversial, with many of his pieces celebrating the naked human body and containing strong religious messages.

Wings were a big part of his later works. Flight has a wingspan of more than 2m, and pays homage to the albatross.

Mt Pleasant resident Lynne Ritchie said the community got the idea to buy the sculpture because he lived and worked in the area. He had many fans in the area and it seemed so appropriate, Ritchie said.

-By Tony Simons