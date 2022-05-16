Monday, 16 May 2022

Accolade for Canterbury surgeon

    Oliver Lyons. Photo: Canterbury DHB
    Canterbury surgeon Oliver Lyons has been awarded a prestigious professorship by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

    Named after pioneering surgeon and scientist John Hunter more than two centuries ago, the Hunterian Professorship is an annual award in the field of surgery.

    It recognised Lyons’ decade-long effort to examine the molecular pathways regulating the development and maintenance of the valves that ensure an unidirectional flow of blood.

    Lyons completed his PhD at King’s College London in 2015 and moved to New Zealand with his family in 2020.

    He said he was honoured to receive the professorship and grateful to everyone who supported him in this research.

    Lyons will deliver the Hunterian Lecture at the Vascular Society meeting in the UK in November in recognition of a significant contribution to surgical, anaesthetic, or dental science.

    Since 1810, some of the most famous names in British surgery have given the lecture.

