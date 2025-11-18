Advice on contaminated play sand confuses parents

Kmart has withdrawn all its sand-based products. Photo: Supplied / MBIE / File photo

A parent fielding concerns from others after testing found asbestos in a range of coloured play sand says they feel like nobody is giving them clear advice on what to do with sand in their homes.

Several Canterbury schools and early learning services were closed after asbestos was found in rainbow sand from Educational Colours and coloured sand from Creatistics.

The products were recalled because Tremolite (a naturally occurring asbestos in quartz) had been found in samples during lab testing.

The recall expanded to four Kmart products over the weekend.

Kmart's advice was to stop using the sand immediately and to wear gloves and a mask while getting rid of it according to local rules.

A Kmart spokesperson said trace amounts of asbestos were found in an Anko-brand 14-piece sand castle building set. It also recalled three other magic sand products in blue, green and pink.

A mother, Janelle Hill, told Midday Report, it felt like the buck was being passed.

She said parents were confused about how much cleaning, testing or decontamination was needed.

"You're asked to contact your local council, WorkSafe... what does this mean when it has been played with in your whare?

"The knowledge around it is so low... what is the risk and how are we getting rid of it? What happens if it was in your house five years ago and you threw it out four years ago?"

Hill said she wanted more guidance for parents that have had the sand in their homes. She wanted to know how things should be cleaned and what should be done with your vacuum if you had vacuumed it up.

Health NZ advice

On its website, Health NZ said people did not need to take any immediate steps to manager their health if they had been exposed to the products.

"We appreciate that the presence of asbestos in products that are used by children may cause worry for parents and caregivers. We are working rapidly with other agencies to assess the health risk posed by these products and will share more information when it is available.

"At this stage we do not have enough information to quantify the risk to people's health, but we advise people to take a precautionary approach and stop using the products."

Health NZ said anyone using the products in their home should stop immediately and if it was still in its original container place it into a thick plastic bag sealed securely with tape.

"Place that bag or container into a second thick plastic bag, seal it securely with tape, and label it clearly as asbestos-contaminated material."

It needed to be taken to a landfill rather than going in a normal bin, it said, and parents should contact their local council for advice on where to go.

If the sand was not in its original container, PPE should be worn while cleaning it up. It should be put in a sealed container or thick plastic bag. All surfaces surrounding where it was should be wiped down with a damp cloth.

Full information was available here.