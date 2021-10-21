Big rise in gang membership across Canterbury

File photo: Getty Images

New figures made public by the National Party show the number of gang members in Canterbury has increased by 47 per cent in four years.

The data, released by National’s police spokesman Simeon Brown on Thursday, show the region's gang population has grown from 413 in 2017 to 609 in August 2021.

Brown said the figures show gang membership has been on the rise across New Zealand.

"There has been a 53 per cent increase in (New Zealand) gang membership since Labour first took office, a figure which reflects what New Zealanders are experiencing," Brown said.

"I am constantly told by members of the public that they are seeing the impact of this increase in gang numbers and activity in their communities every day."

He says he waited almost six weeks for the Government to release the figures.

“Any moves by the Government to hide gang numbers from the public is an attempt to duck accountability for its lack of action to address surging gang membership and violence across New Zealand.

The number of gang numbers as of October 2017 and August 2021. Screenshot: Supplied via Simeon Brown