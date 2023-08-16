Building a miniature Christchurch from scratch

Mike Beers has been building miniature versions of some of Christchurch's most iconic buildings.

Beers is what's known as a scratch builder, someone who builds scale models by hand rather than using kit sets.

He used to be a props technician at the Court Theatre - so he's no stranger to making a variety of different objects.

He first came across scratch building on social media and was further inspired when his early works were seen by Fiksate Gallery which invited Beers to stage an exhibition.

Among Beers' models is a rendition of the Addington Sale Yards and the old Atami Bath House building on Tuam St.

By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air