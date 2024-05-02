Canterbury ballet dancer 'over the moon' after big win on world stage

“No words to describe - just so happy” was Tamison Soppet’s response to winning the junior women’s title at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition in New York.

The 14-year-old danced her way to the top of the world stage in what is believed to be a New Zealand first.

Tamison, who is from Lincoln and studies through correspondence, said she will visit Europe with her family to explore her options.

In July she is heading to London to attend the Royal Ballet School, which is among the top dance schools in the world.

She is following in the footsteps of famous dancers, such as Alessandra Ferri, Margot Fonteyn, Marienela Nunez and Antoinette Sibley.

Tamison Soppet danced her way to victory at the recent Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition, winning the junior women’s title. Photo: Supplied

“It is an honour to be able to claim the title. I am over the moon and forever grateful.”

Despite her nerves and it being her first time competing in the grand prix, Tamison was determined to show just how much talent “a little Kiwi dancer” could have.

She credits her success to hard work, practice, constant support and learning from her teacher Olivia Russell from Convergence Dance Studios in central Christchurch.

Tamison, who dreams of being a professional dancer, wooed the 31 international judges with her performance.

Her mother Toni Soppet said Tamison’s highlights of the trip were getting to perform on the Lincoln Center stage in New York, meeting new friends, teachers and the grand prix team, “and of course winning”.

“We’re very proud of her and still in a bit of shock. She has worked so hard.

“Her dedication and work ethic is like no other.

“The talent was incredible with beautiful dancers inside and out.”

Tamison Soppet won the junior women’s title at the Youth America Grand Prix. Photo: Supplied

Alongside Tamison’s mother and father Hayden Soppet, her fellow competitor, training partner and best friend Hamish Giddens and instructor Russell travelled with her to the competition.

Giddens, 16, also made it to the finals of the senior men’s category in the grand prix and was offered scholarships to various international dance schools.

The grand prix is the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition. About 2000 dancers from 30 countries competed in the classical, contemporary and ballet scholarship sections.