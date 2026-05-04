Charge dropped against man who partner was shot by Christchurch police

A charge has been dropped against a man whose partner was shot dead by police in Christchurch.

Te Arohanui Pohio, 53, died following a family violence callout in the suburb of Bryndwr last August.

Police were responding to a 111 call that a man with a knife was threatening his partner and himself.

Police fired at the man and then the woman, who they say ignored an appeal to put down the knife.

The man was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in September, but on Monday Christchurch District Court judge Gerard Lynch granted a request from the man's lawyer to dismiss the charge.

The Crown did not oppose the request.

The man's name remains suppressed.

The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.