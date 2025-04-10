Christchurch wins race to host Supercars - report

Christchurch may have won the race to become New Zealand's second Supercars venue after Ruapuna park reportedly signed a multi-year agreement to host the event.

1News revealed it is understood Christchurch has won the bid to host a Repco Supercars Championship round at Euromarque Motorsport Park in Templeton.

Cromwell's Highlands Park also had a bid in but the Government was not willing to put extra money into Central Otago's economy, as Queenstown is already a significant drawcard, 1News reported.

Supercars made its long-awaited return to New Zealand in 2024 at Taupō International Motorsport Park, which sold out weeks in advance.

1News reported the first round at Ruapuna next year will run alongside Taupō's event which is locked in until 2026.

ChristchurchNZ confirmed on Wednesday it had submitted a bid to host the championship at the Ruapuna track, which is owned and operated by the Canterbury Car Club.

"Christchurch has submitted a bid to host the Supercars Championship and we look forward to hearing official notice from Supercars on their preferred venue.

"Along with the Canterbury Car Club, we hope for a positive outcome to be announced in the near future."

In a statement on Wednesday, Supercars said: "New Zealand boasts a passionate motorsport following, highlighted by the support for this week’s second running of the ITM Taupō Super 440.

"There’s clear enthusiasm from fans and stakeholders around the idea of a second event in Aotearoa.

"While those conversations remain ongoing, we will continue to explore what opportunities are available to us.

"Our immediate focus remains on building the momentum and to deliver another incredible event in Taupō this weekend."