City councillor buys house in electorate where she's running to be MP

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Chu, who is currently the city councillor representing the Riccarton Ward, attracted criticism when it was announced she would be running for Parliament only eight weeks into her tenure on the council.
The 24-year-old, who had lived in Riccarton all her life, said she has moved to Mt Pleasant to show how serious she is about becoming the MP for the peninsula.
“I think leading up to the election, because I really want to represent the community, I thought it was important to actually live in the community,” she said.
However, she insists fulfilling her duties as a city councillor remains a priority for her.
“I have always said, even when I am campaigning, my priority is to be a councillor for Riccarton.”