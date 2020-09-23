City councillor buys house in electorate where she's running to be MP

Catherine Chu. Photo: File

Catherine Chu has shown her commitment to becoming MP for Banks Peninsula by buying a house in the electorate - but has insisted her duties as a Christchurch city councillor still take priority.

Chu, who is currently the city councillor representing the Riccarton Ward, attracted criticism when it was announced she would be running for Parliament only eight weeks into her tenure on the council.

The 24-year-old, who had lived in Riccarton all her life, said she has moved to Mt Pleasant to show how serious she is about becoming the MP for the peninsula.

“I think leading up to the election, because I really want to represent the community, I thought it was important to actually live in the community,” she said.

However, she insists fulfilling her duties as a city councillor remains a priority for her.

“I have always said, even when I am campaigning, my priority is to be a councillor for Riccarton.”